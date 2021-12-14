First Alert Forecast: steady warming...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another bright, beautiful December day across the Cape Fear Region with temperatures swelling to afternoon highs mainly in the middle and upper 60s amid light northerly breezes.

The forecast edges closer to 70 Wednesday then charges deep into the 70s Thursday to Saturday. Through this time, expect mainly dry skies. Fog is an option. Chances for needed rain: 0% Wednesday, 10-20% for the late-week days, and up to 30% for Sunday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into Christmas week with your WECT Weather App.

