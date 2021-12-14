First Alert Forecast: steady warming through week’s end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast features a chilly December night with lows bottoming out in the 30s amid clear skies. Another bright, beautiful day awaits the Cape Fear Region Wednesday with temperatures swelling to afternoon highs mainly near 70 amid northerly breezes.

The forecast charges deep into the 70s Thursday to Saturday. Through this time, expect mainly dry skies. Fog is an option. Chances for needed rain: 0% Wednesday, 10-20% for the late-week days, and up to 30% for Sunday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here:

