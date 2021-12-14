COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Media coordinator wants tiny robots to help students code

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Experts say the best time for students to start learning to code is from ages 5-7. That’s why Natalie Caddell at Lincoln Elementary is trying to enhance the learning experience for students there. The media coordinator is asking for Ozobots, which are tiny robots used as an introduction to coding.

Caddell is hoping to get $692 in donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps educators get funding for school projects.

“Ozobots can be used in retelling stories, connecting math problems to solutions, and going through the different steps of a scientific process,” Caddell said on the DonorsChoose website. “With Ozoblockly, you can select the experience level at the top of the coding toolbox which limits what functions are available so it’s easier to differentiate for pre-readers and younger learners.”

Ozobots allow students to use color combinations to move the robot on a path from one location to another.

Once Ms. Caddell’s project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the robots and deliver them to the school.

