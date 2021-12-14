Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Boil advisory in place for portion of Pender County

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(WALB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities water customers in the vicinity of N.C. 210 near Watts Landing and Surf City are experiencing a water outage Tuesday after a private contractor drilled into the PCU water main.

“Crews are onsite and have isolated the broken section of line. Repairs are anticipated to take several hours to complete,” Pender County officials said in a news release.

Customers in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

Customers are asked to boil water for one minute.

This advisory will be in effect for art least 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Man killed in stabbing in Wilmington
The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.
Man charged with murder in Bladen Co
Victim in Bladen County murder identified
There is no denying Leland’s quick development over the years, but that growth is spreading to...
Three large housing developments planned for southern Brunswick County
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

Wave transit free for military members
City and County leaders discuss additional $7 fee to fund WAVE Transit
Woman claims brand new car at D&E Mitsubishi of Wilmington
Woman wins brand new car with $10 raffle ticket
Drop the digital into the real world with Ozobot's MetaBot™ – the first augmented reality robot...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Media coordinator wants tiny robots to help students code
UNCW announced its planned COVID-19 protective measures for the spring semester in a message...
UNCW releases information on COVID-19 protocols for spring