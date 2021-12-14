Boil advisory in place for portion of Pender County

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities water customers in the vicinity of N.C. 210 near Watts Landing and Surf City are experiencing a water outage Tuesday after a private contractor drilled into the PCU water main.

“Crews are onsite and have isolated the broken section of line. Repairs are anticipated to take several hours to complete,” Pender County officials said in a news release.

Customers in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

Customers are asked to boil water for one minute.

This advisory will be in effect for art least 24 hours.

