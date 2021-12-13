Senior Connect
Woman shot in hand in Columbus County

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was shot in her hand Saturday in the Tabor City area.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 4500 block of Swamp Fox Highway East just after 6 p.m.

Officials say that a 54-year-old woman was struck in the hand by a gunshot after asking an unknown person to leave her property.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her wound.

The sheriff’s office says the incident still is under investigation.

