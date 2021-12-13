Senior Connect
Victim in Bladen County murder identified

Man charged with murder in Bladen Co
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a murder last week in Dublin.

Officials say Mitchell Ray Meggs, 66, died in the incident.

Michael Jason Bullock, 35, was taken into custody last week and charged with murder.

The Bladen County 911 center received a call about a domestic violence situation at a home in the 6000 block of Albert St., just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Bullock called 911 and mentioned a man had been staying with him. After some mumbling, Bullock reportedly said “he’s probably dead by now.”

The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

