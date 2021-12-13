UNCW to test campus siren system this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will conduct tests of its campus siren system this week as part of its annual maintenance.

The Seahawk Warning Siren System, UNCW’s outdoor emergency warning tool, will be tested Wednesday, Dec. 15 and possibly Thursday, Dec. 16. The siren activations will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

No action is required when the sirens sound during testing, and the testing will not affect UNCW’s Center for Marine Science campus.

“In the event an actual emergency occurs during the maintenance testing, the university will immediately cease testing and release text, phone and email messages,” a UNCW news release states. “Additionally, an emergency notification pop-up message will appear on university owned computers.

“The UNCW Office of Environmental Health and Safety periodically tests the siren system and other emergency communication tools as part of routine maintenance.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.