Two facing drug charges after search by K9 unit in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after being stopped by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a motel parking lot last week.

According to the sheriff’s office. deputies observed a vehicle registered to Henry Charles Brandt pulling into the parking lot of the Holiday Motel located at 2119 James B. Highway N. on Dec. 8.

Brandt, who had an outstanding warrant, was a passenger in the vehicle and reportedly fled on foot when police attempted a stop.

“While fleeing, Brandt struck a metal beam and fell to the ground. He was apprehended,” a news release states. “K-9 Gunny was then deployed for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. K-9 Gunny displayed a positive alert. The vehicle and occupants were searched. Deputies located two pipes, heroin, a syringe, Suboxone tablets, Adderall tablets, crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials, cut straws, and a digital scale.”

The driver of the vehicle, Joe Allen Formyduval Jr., was also taken into custody.

Brandt, 32, of Lake Waccamaw, was charged with:

felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II CS

felony Possession of Schedule I CS

misdemeanor Possession of Schedule II CS

misdemeanor Possession of Schedule III CS

misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

misdemeanor Resist, Delay, and Obstruct

served an outstanding warrant for Sell/Deliver a Schedule II CS

Formyduval, 30, of Hallsboro, was charged with:

felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II CS

misdemeanor Possession of Schedule III CS

and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

