Three large housing developments planned for southern Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There is no denying Leland’s quick development over the years, but that growth is spreading to more rural parts of the county with places like Shallotte welcoming nearby developments.

Empty plots of land aren’t uncommon in rural Brunswick County but that could soon be changing around Shallotte.

“We’ve added a new shopping center,” said Shallotte Mayor Walt Eccard. “We’ve added a riverwalk and we’re expanding Mulberry Park. There’s a lot of both shopping and amenities that we’ve increased. Things we’ve been working on for a number of years have come to fruition in the last year or so.”

That trend continues even as you step outside town limits and into the county’s jurisdiction. At Monday’s planning board meeting, three planned developments are up for consideration. If approved, they’ll bring 1,111 units to the area, just miles from Shallotte. It’s exciting for the small town but it means there’s work to be done.

“We’re working on expanding the resources in both the water and sewer areas,” said Eccard. “We have worked on a grant that’s going to add sewer opportunities.”

The planned developments on tonight’s agenda are not within Shallotte town limits, so they are not impacted by the town’s water and sewer infrastructure. Still, future residents in those homes will be using the roads, looking for jobs and spending money in area businesses. That means the infrastructure will have to keep up with the growth.

The Cresswind development along Bricklanding Road will offer 372 residential units just south of Shallotte. The Russ Tract planned development’s total is just shy of 300. Those developments will include single-family lots and townhomes. Meanwhile, the Turnpike Road Tract development aims to have 447 single-family lots about five miles from the town.

Mayor Eccard says it’s the work the town has already done and the area’s natural beauty that is appealing to developers and new neighbors.

“The efforts that the town has made over the last number of years have all been designed to provide expanded services for our citizens. We’ve done a good job of that. This is a great place to live — beautiful climate, wonderful scenery and good services.”

