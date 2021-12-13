State Booze It and Lose It campaign begins

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officers will be stepping up patrols across the state beginning Monday December 13 for the holiday season’s Booze It and Lose It campaign that runs through January 2, 2022.

Program officials say people should prepare to have a designated driver this holiday season as it’s one of the deadliest times of the year on North Carolina roadways; impaired driving plays a major role.

“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” said Mark Ezzell, program director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, (NCGHSP). “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time, or a revoked license.”

During the 2020 campaign, more than 1,700 violations were issued for driving while intoxicated.

In 2021 to date, 326 people have lost their lives on North Carolina roads in impaired driving crashes.

NCGHSP reminds all travelers to stay safe on the roads this holiday season by:

•    Never driving impaired and always finding a safe ride home

•    Buckling your seatbelt when riding in any seat in the vehicle

•    Following the speed limit.

Click here for more driver safety tips and program information, or follow N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program on Facebook and @NC_GHSP on Twitter and Instagram.

