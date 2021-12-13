Police arrest, charge Leland man in connection with several business break-ins

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police, with assistance form Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Canty Jr. on December 13 in connection with numerous break-ins at businesses in Leland and the surrounding area. He is also accused of stealing more than $2,700 in cash.

An alarm alerted Leland Police to a possible break-in at the McGee Market Store on Village Road at around 10 p.m. December 12. Upon arrival, officers found the front door had been smashed with a large rock in a manner similar to other incidents that had occurred throughout the Town. Police were able to identify 54-year-old Canty from a review of security footage.

Canty was taken into custody and charged with seven counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, six counts of Larceny After Breaking and Entering and four counts of Injury to Real Property. He is being held at Brunswick County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.