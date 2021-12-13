Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police arrest, charge Leland man in connection with several business break-ins

Canty is charged with seven counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, six counts of Larceny After...
Canty is charged with seven counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, six counts of Larceny After Breaking and Entering and four counts of Injury to Real Property(LPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police, with assistance form Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Canty Jr. on December 13 in connection with numerous break-ins at businesses in Leland and the surrounding area. He is also accused of stealing more than $2,700 in cash.

An alarm alerted Leland Police to a possible break-in at the McGee Market Store on Village Road at around 10 p.m. December 12. Upon arrival, officers found the front door had been smashed with a large rock in a manner similar to other incidents that had occurred throughout the Town. Police were able to identify 54-year-old Canty from a review of security footage.

Canty was taken into custody and charged with seven counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, six counts of Larceny After Breaking and Entering and four counts of Injury to Real Property. He is being held at Brunswick County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with murder in Bladen Co
Victim in Bladen County murder identified
Police investigate a shooting close to the Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: Husband, wife dead after shooting at Holly Tree Racquet Club
Traffic lights knocked down at Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road
Crews respond to crash along Carolina Beach Road
Assistance League of Greater Wilmington Thrift Store
Wilmington thrift store sees more donations, increased demand this holiday season
The group walked over two miles carrying the sleigh full of toys.
Group walks over two miles to donate toys to local police department

Latest News

Oyster Shell Recycling Program
Brunswick County expands oyster shell recycling program for reef restoration
(Source: Gray News)
Woman shot in hand in Columbus County
A federal court is reviewing whether Charter Day School’s dress policy requiring female...
Federal appeals court takes another look at Charter Day School’s dress code for girls
Officials in Leland are warning of a scam claiming people have an outstanding warrant for...
Attorney General and local cyber security expert offer tips to avoid falling for online scams this holiday season