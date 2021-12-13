Holiday parade fills the streets of Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cars, trucks, and people lined the streets on Sunday night, all waiting for the return of the holiday parade.

After the parade has been cancelled the past couple of years due to the pandemic and weather issues, many people were excited to see it happen this year.

“Everybody’s been inside for the pandemic, last year we didn’t have it,” said Hope Henderson. “So it’s really nice for us all to come together and just have fun and have a joyful time.”

Henderson participates in the parade every year with her dad, decorating his T-Bird car to drive. A tradition that she says she is proud to continue.

“It just feels so good for us to be back here enjoying that,” said Henderson. “It’s something that we really enjoy, it’s kind of like a family tradition where I come out here and enjoy the parade with him.”

They weren’t the only ones who missed the parade. A group with the Cape Fear Pickle Ball Club were also excited to get back out there.

“It’s the best. I just love Christmas and the whole holiday season, and all of these club members do as well. So we’re thrilled to spread a little joy if we can do that,” said member of the club Kevin Chandler

As the night grew darker and the parade started, the streets were packed with people of all ages. All who were looking to give and receive a little bit of holiday cheer.

“I just want everyone to feel the joy of the season and just have a good time and all come together as a community,” said Hope Henderson.

For a list of holiday events going on in your area, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.