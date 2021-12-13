Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rebound with minimal rain chances

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast has toggled back to dry after some beneficial Saturday night and Sunday morning showers. Sun fueled highs today back into the seasonable 60s. Temperatures ought to remain in the cool 50s for your evening plans.

Expect 70s to return to the Cape Fear Region by the middle and latter parts of the week as the polar branch of the jet stream retreats northward once again.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

