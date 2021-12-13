Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: dry with another warming trend

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast has toggled back to dry after some beneficial Saturday night and Sunday morning showers. Sun will have erased a chilly and, in some cases frosty, Monday morning and ushered temperatures to the seasonable 60s Monday afternoon. Expect 70s to return to the Cape Fear Region by the middle and latter parts of the week as the polar branch of the jet stream retreats northward once again.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

