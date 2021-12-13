Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.

According to WMTV, Madison Common Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ban during their last meeting.

Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer, who was a sponsor of the proposal, called the act of declawing a “cruel and outdated procedure.”

A declawing procedure involves removing the last bone of each cat’s toes, which Lemmer compared to severing a human finger at the first knuckle.

“Today, every cat in Madison lands on its feet as we set an example for the rest of the state and join the numerous cities throughout the country that have already banned this archaic practice,” Lemmer said.

Madison Cat Project, a cat rescue in the area, also favored the ban.

The rescue’s executive director, Colin Steinke, noted cities like Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco have already banned declawing of cats, in addition to the entire state of New York.

“We are ecstatic,” Steinke said. “This is a big step forward toward a better world for cats, and to see Madison take this step to join the other cities and states who have done so before us is really exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting close to the Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: Husband, wife dead after shooting at Holly Tree Racquet Club
Traffic lights knocked down at Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road
Crews respond to crash along Carolina Beach Road
Assistance League of Greater Wilmington Thrift Store
Wilmington thrift store sees more donations, increased demand this holiday season
Man charged with murder in Bladen Co
Victim in Bladen County murder identified
The group walked over two miles carrying the sleigh full of toys.
Group walks over two miles to donate toys to local police department

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro...
Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris charges an electric vehicle in one of the charging stations during...
Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 8.6%
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost
Charleston County Dispatchers said police responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. to the Player's...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar