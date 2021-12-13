Senior Connect
Brunswick County expands oyster shell recycling program for reef restoration

Oyster Shell Recycling Program
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is working with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to expand the oyster shell recycling program across the county.

Because throwing oyster shells in the trash is banned, and dumping them in landfills is illegal in North Carolina, shells can now be dropped off at four new convenient recycling drop-off sites.

  • Sunset Beach: 736 Seaside Rd. SW, Sunset Beach 28468
  • Supply: 1709 Oxpen Rd. SW, Supply 28462
  • Southport: 8392 River Rd. SE, Southport 28461
  • Leland: 9921 Chappell Loop Rd. SE, Leland 28451

Oyster shells are used to help protect and restore the coast and cost up to $3 per bushel when bought for coastal restoration. Recycling is a better option.

The state-run oyster shell recycling program that began in 2003, providing 6-15% of shells needed for restoration projects, ended in 2018 because of budget cuts.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is filling that gap by providing a way for people and businesses to support a healthy coastal environment and keep shells out of the trash.

Click here for a complete list of oyster shell recycling sites.

