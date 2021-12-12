Senior Connect
Wallace-Rose Hill battles hard but falls to Shelby in the state 2A football championship

WRH first state appearance since 2017
WRH football fell to Shelby in the state championship game
WRH football fell to Shelby in the state championship game(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NCHSAA STATE 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

SHELBY 55, WALLACE-ROSE HILL 34

Kanye Roberts ran for all 5 touchdowns for WRH. He finished the season with 58 touchdowns which is the 3rd most in a season in NCHSAA history.

“MOST TOUCHDOWNS (SEASON) 1) T.A. McLendon Albemarle 71 2001 2) Kevin Parks West Rowan 59 2009 3) Reggie Gallaspy S. Guilford 54 2014 T4) Mike Atkinson Princeton 49 1980 T4) Vishone Kennion East Duplin 49 1997 6) Nick Maddox A.L. Brown 45 1998″

