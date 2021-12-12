Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: temperatures considerably cooler, a leftover shower possible

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:15 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! A remnant round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm is possible throughout the morning, so be equipped with an umbrella! After a record-breaking high yesterday at 80 degrees, expect much cooler temperatures today one the back end of the weather-maker moving through. Chillier 50s will be the order of the day.

Into this week: much drier weather will return to your First Alert Forecast with plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic lights knocked down at Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road
Crews respond to crash along Carolina Beach Road
Assistance League of Greater Wilmington Thrift Store
Wilmington thrift store sees more donations, increased demand this holiday season
If you’ve lived in the area for the past three or four Christmases, you may have passed by...
Leland man decks the halls one last time with 50,000 lights
Most state employees should see the initial bonuses in their Dec. 21 paychecks
State employees can expect pre-Christmas bonus, plus a big check in January
Cases of the Delta variant are once again on the rise across North Carolina. The number of new...
Doctors express concern about Delta variant cases trending upward

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Dec. 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Dec. 11, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Dec. 11, 2021
First Alert Forecast: warm & wet ending for Saturday, much cooler temperatures Sunday
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Dec. 11, 2021
First Alert Forecast: a run at a record high Saturday and another shot of needed rain
Near record high in Wilmington Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: a run at a record high Saturday; another rain shot Saturday night