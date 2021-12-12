First Alert Forecast: temperatures considerably cooler, a leftover shower possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! A remnant round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm is possible throughout the morning, so be equipped with an umbrella! After a record-breaking high yesterday at 80 degrees, expect much cooler temperatures today one the back end of the weather-maker moving through. Chillier 50s will be the order of the day.

Into this week: much drier weather will return to your First Alert Forecast with plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

