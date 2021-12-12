Christmas Recipe: White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Cookie

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking for a new cookie recipe to try out with the family? Brunswick Community College joins Carolina in the Morning to share a recipe nearly everyone will love.

“They’re sweet, they’re tangy,” says Chef Tammie Mullis. “With all the colors and flavors of Christmas, it’s going to be delicious.”

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar, divided

1 cup dried cranberries, chopped

3/4 cup macadamia nuts, chopped

1 egg

1 tbsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup white chocolate chips

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and 1/2 granulated sugar in a mixer until it’s light and fluffy. Add in egg and vanilla and mix. Add flour, brown sugar, 1/2 cup of granulated sugar, white chocolate, macadamia nuts, cranberries and baking soda. Mix. Place spoonfuls of cookie dough two inches apart on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes. Cool on a rack for about 10 minutes and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.