Christmas Recipe: White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Cookie
Published: Dec. 12, 2021
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking for a new cookie recipe to try out with the family? Brunswick Community College joins Carolina in the Morning to share a recipe nearly everyone will love.
“They’re sweet, they’re tangy,” says Chef Tammie Mullis. “With all the colors and flavors of Christmas, it’s going to be delicious.”
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 1 cup dried cranberries, chopped
- 3/4 cup macadamia nuts, chopped
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp. vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 3/4 cup white chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cream butter and 1/2 granulated sugar in a mixer until it’s light and fluffy. Add in egg and vanilla and mix.
- Add flour, brown sugar, 1/2 cup of granulated sugar, white chocolate, macadamia nuts, cranberries and baking soda. Mix.
- Place spoonfuls of cookie dough two inches apart on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes.
- Cool on a rack for about 10 minutes and enjoy!
