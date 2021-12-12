Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic lights knocked down at Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road
Crews respond to crash along Carolina Beach Road
Assistance League of Greater Wilmington Thrift Store
Wilmington thrift store sees more donations, increased demand this holiday season
If you’ve lived in the area for the past three or four Christmases, you may have passed by...
Leland man decks the halls one last time with 50,000 lights
Most state employees should see the initial bonuses in their Dec. 21 paychecks
State employees can expect pre-Christmas bonus, plus a big check in January
Cases of the Delta variant are once again on the rise across North Carolina. The number of new...
Doctors express concern about Delta variant cases trending upward

Latest News

State and local officials say dozens are dead after tornadoes are reported in six states this...
Devastation in 6 states after multiple tornadoes
1 dead after avalanche, 5 escape
Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before...
Back-to-back: Bryce Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins
The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in...
Dole honored in Kansas as tough but compassionate statesman