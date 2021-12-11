Group walks over two miles to donate toys to local police department

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On an unseasonably warm Saturday in December, a group with F3 Fitness of the Cape Fear put on their walking shoes for Toys for Tots.

The group started at the Wild Wing Cafe across from Mayfaire, and walked all the way to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department with a sleigh full of toys.

“It’s probably about 75 pounds fully loaded with toys,” said Jeff Marsh with F3 Cape Fear.

Marsh helped organize the event this year, which is the first. The group ranged from adults to young children. He said their goal is to show the younger ones what the giving season is all about, and to give back to those in need.

“It’s the time of the year when there’s folks out there that are much more in need than we are,” said Marsh.

Their sleigh full of toys turned a bare tree into one full of gifts. Each member grabbing a toy from the sleigh, and carrying into the police department to place under the tree.

“I feel like I’m just helping a lot of kids have a great time of year,” said Lydia Tooley, a young girl that participated in the event.

After dropping all of their donations off at the police department, the group started their walk back to where they started, this time with an empty sleigh.

“You have to do things outside of yourself. Part of that is serving the community,” said Marsh.

This was the first year of the event, but they hope to make it an annual one after this year.

“A little more gratitude, a little more love, I think that goes a long way,” said Marsh.

If you would like to donate to Toys for Tots, you can find a drop-off location here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.