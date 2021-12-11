Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a run at a record high Saturday and another shot of needed rain

By Gabe Ross
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday morning to you! After a cool Thursday, Wilmington’s high was nearly twenty degrees warmer on Friday. Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature record-challenging highs nearing 80 Saturday afternoon, Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few stray showers during the afternoon.

For Sunday: chillier 50s will be the order of the day. A round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm should accompany the transition Saturday night or early Sunday, so be equipped with an umbrella!

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

