First Alert Forecast: warm ending for Saturday, much cooler temperatures Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! After a cool Thursday, Wilmington’s high was nearly twenty degrees warmer on Friday. After a warm day in the upper 70s, your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature comfortable temperatures in the 60s through your evening plans.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few stray showers during the afternoon before shower chances increase overnight:

Late Saturday night/early Sunday morning is now the window for our next legitimate and widespread rain chance in SE NC. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/IFkycex7R9 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) December 10, 2021

For Sunday: chillier 50s will be the order of the day. A round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm should accompany the transition Saturday night or early Sunday, so be equipped with an umbrella!

