First Alert Forecast: warm ending for Saturday, much cooler temperatures Sunday

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! After a cool Thursday, Wilmington’s high was nearly twenty degrees warmer on Friday. After a warm day in the upper 70s, your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature comfortable temperatures in the 60s through your evening plans.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few stray showers during the afternoon before shower chances increase overnight:

For Sunday: chillier 50s will be the order of the day. A round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm should accompany the transition Saturday night or early Sunday, so be equipped with an umbrella!

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

