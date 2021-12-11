Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews respond to crash along Carolina Beach Road

Traffic lights knocked down at Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road
Traffic lights knocked down at Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a car crash at Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a driver was having a medical issue when he attempted to pull over to the side of the road and collided with a pole, knocking down part of the traffic light on Carolina Beach Road.

Officials say they are waiting for Duke Energy to raise the light back into place and get it working again. Drivers are being detoured around the intersection.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting close to the Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: Husband, wife dead after shooting at Holly Tree Racquet Club
Most state employees should see the initial bonuses in their Dec. 21 paychecks
State employees can expect pre-Christmas bonus, plus a big check in January
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Eden Village of Wilmington will begin with 33 tiny homes with plans to expand in the near future
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: $300 a month rent for life for residents of Eden Village
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

Leland man decks the halls one last time with 50,000 lights
Leland man decorates home with more than 50,000 lights
Local health leaders watch for omicron
‘We know it is here’: Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials say
Cases of the Delta variant are once again on the rise across North Carolina. The number of new...
Doctors express concern about Delta variant cases trending upward
New Hanover Regional Medical Center Adopt-A-Family holiday tradition.
Local hospital gives back to the community despite fewer donations to organizations helping families