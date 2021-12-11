Crews respond to crash along Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a car crash at Carolina Beach Road and Cathay Road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a driver was having a medical issue when he attempted to pull over to the side of the road and collided with a pole, knocking down part of the traffic light on Carolina Beach Road.

Officials say they are waiting for Duke Energy to raise the light back into place and get it working again. Drivers are being detoured around the intersection.

This is a developing story.

