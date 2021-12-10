Wallace-Rose Hill football will be allowed to play in Saturday’s state football championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wallace-Rose Hill has been cleared to play in the state 2A championship football game on Saturday at NC State. They kick off at 3 PM.

The team had 3 players test positive for COVID-19 during the week. All players, coaches and people associated with the football program were rapid tested this morning at the high school. They did not elaborate if there were any further cases of COVID-19 on the team but .

Duplin County Health Department and Duplin County Schools issued this statement:

“The COVID-19 screening protocol for the Wallace-Rose Hill High School football program was completed this morning. We are excited to announce that tomorrow’s 2A NCHSAA State Football Championship Game will proceed as scheduled. Thank you to everyone involved for your collaboration and support. Go Bulldogs!”

