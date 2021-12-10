U.S. and N.C. flags to remain at half-staff to honor former U.S. Senator

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - All United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities are to remain at half-staff through Saturday, December 11 in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who passed away on Sunday.

Dole, husband of former North Carolina Senator Elizabeth Dole, was a member of the Republican Party, representing Kansas, in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996. During his 27 years as senator, Dole served two stints as the senate majority leader.

Before that, Dole served in the Army where he enlisted in 1942. He received the Purple Heart twice as well as two Bronze Stars with an oak leaf cluster for his service in World War II.

Dole was an advocate for the nation’s veterans, and served as national chairman of the World War II Memorial Campaign, helping to raise millions to construct the first memorial dedicated to all World War II veterans.

Governor Cooper recognized Dole’s contribution to the country in the following statement:

”Bob Dole was a true public servant who with humor, grace and dignity worked to make the United States stronger and safer. Our prayers go to Senator Dole’s family, particularly his wife, Senator Elizabeth Dole.”

