Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

U.S. and N.C. flags to remain at half-staff to honor former U.S. Senator

The North Carolina Department of Administration Advisory orders lowering of US and NC flags to...
The North Carolina Department of Administration Advisory orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - All United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities are to remain at half-staff through Saturday, December 11 in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who passed away on Sunday.

Dole, husband of former North Carolina Senator Elizabeth Dole, was a member of the Republican Party, representing Kansas, in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996. During his 27 years as senator, Dole served two stints as the senate majority leader.

Before that, Dole served in the Army where he enlisted in 1942. He received the Purple Heart twice as well as two Bronze Stars with an oak leaf cluster for his service in World War II.

Dole was an advocate for the nation’s veterans, and served as national chairman of the World War II Memorial Campaign, helping to raise millions to construct the first memorial dedicated to all World War II veterans.

Governor Cooper recognized Dole’s contribution to the country in the following statement:

”Bob Dole was a true public servant who with humor, grace and dignity worked to make the United States stronger and safer. Our prayers go to Senator Dole’s family, particularly his wife, Senator Elizabeth Dole.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting close to the Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: Husband, wife dead after shooting at Holly Tree Racquet Club
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Jason Bullock, 35, was taken into...
Man charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Police are on the scene at Holly Tree Racquet Club where witnesses report a shooting occurred
Wilmington police confirm shooting in Holly Tree neighborhood
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Russell James May was arrested and charged...
Arrest made in Pender Co. armed robbery

Latest News

Project Lifesaver wristband.
Project Lifesaver brings missing man home
Technology helps track "at risk" people who go missing
Technology helps track "at risk" people who go missing
Husband, wife dead after shooting at Holly Tree Racquet Club
Court records provide timeline of events leading up to murder-suicide
Most state employees should see the initial bonuses in their Dec. 21 paychecks
State employees can expect pre-Christmas bonus, plus a big check in January