UNCC economic forecast: Inflation, COVID-19 to stick around in 2022

The good news is that experts at UNCC’s Belk College of Business said they are starting to see a rebound in jobs, particularly in hospitality.
Inflation and the coronavirus are the two big unknowns, and they'll still have a significant...
Inflation and the coronavirus are the two big unknowns, and they'll still have a significant impact on your money in the coming year. That's according to the latest economic forecast from UNC Charlotte.(Mike Miletich)
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Inflation and the coronavirus are the two big unknowns, and they’ll still have a significant impact on your money in the coming year.

That’s according to the latest economic forecast from UNC Charlotte.

The good news is that experts at UNCC’s Belk College of Business said they are starting to see a rebound in jobs in North Carolina, particularly in hospitality. However, that’s still pretty far off from where the jobs industry was back in February.

Besides hospitality jobs, IT and construction will see the biggest gains in the year ahead, according to experts.

On the flip side, jobs in mining, agriculture, transportation, warehouses and utilities are still expected to be hard hit.

Another issue is inflation. Consumers are paying more for everything from cars to eggs at the grocery store.

UNCC experts said the federal reserve has a delicate balance than a year ago: bringing down inflation without creating a recession. They haven’t released details yet, but it’s something economists will be closely watching.

Related: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warns Congress that inflation may keep rising next year

Here’s how that all impacts the overall employment rate in North Carolina.

It started this year at 5.9% but has fallen consistently to the 4.1% seen in October. They’re expecting it to fall even more through 2022 and end the year at 4%.

