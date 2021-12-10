Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Judge: Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism not valid

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.

State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant.

Planned Parenthood celebrated the ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible” in Texas.

The ruling in state court has no bearing on the broader and higher-stakes case before the Supreme Court, which has shown no urgency in making a ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting close to the Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: Husband, wife dead after shooting at Holly Tree Racquet Club
Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
Father of man killed in hit and run files suit against Wrightsville Beach bar and driver
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Jason Bullock, 35, was taken into...
Man charged with murder in Bladen Co.
Police are on the scene at Holly Tree Racquet Club where witnesses report a shooting occurred
Wilmington police confirm shooting in Holly Tree neighborhood
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Russell James May was arrested and charged...
Arrest made in Pender Co. armed robbery

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Administration Advisory orders lowering of US and NC flags to...
U.S. and N.C. flags to remain at half-staff to honor former U.S. Senator
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’
Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was Wright's girlfriend, testified on the aftermath of Wright's...
GRAPHIC: Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting