Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said in a statement early Friday.

Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019, playing 11 games with 10 starts for the New York Jets. He officially announced his retirement in June.

___

