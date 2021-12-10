Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a run at a record high Saturday; another rain shot Saturday night

By Eric Davis
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday afternoon! Hope you have had a great workweek thus far! After a cool Thursday, your First Alert Forecast for Friday shows a big warm-up. Expect temperatures to climb to highs in the lower 70s amid comfortable breezes. Lows will only dip into the 50s tonight. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few stray showers through Saturday.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature record-challenging highs nearing 80 Saturday. For Sunday: chillier 50s or so. A round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm should accompany the transition Saturday night or early Sunday, so be equipped with an umbrella!

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

