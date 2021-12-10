Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: comfy to sweat-breaking temperatures

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday! Hope you have had a great workweek thus far! After a cool Thursday, your First Alert Forecast for Friday maintains dryness with sun mixing with a few clouds. Expect temperatures to climb to highs in the lower 70s amid comfortable breezes. Heading outdoors for Christmas shopping? Today is the day to do it!

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature record-challenging highs nearing 80 Saturday. For Sunday: chillier 50s or so. A quick rainfall may accompany the transition Saturday night or early Sunday, so be equipped with an umbrella!

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

