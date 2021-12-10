Senior Connect
Fill the Sleigh to help make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.
(WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During this holiday season, one in five people in central and eastern North Carolina will not have enough to eat, according to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

However, our community can pitch in to get food onto more tables.

Fill the Sleigh, a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Independence Mall.

Some donors will get $10 gift cards to Wilmington’s businesses.

The Food Bank serves four counties in southeastern North Carolina: Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender.

Learn more here.

