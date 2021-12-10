Senior Connect
Construction project will affect water quality for some Columbus County residents

(Associated Press Graphic)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A construction project scheduled to begin December 14 at 9 p.m. will affect water quality for customers in Water Districts I, II, and V until 8 a.m. the following morning.

Customers within the county limits of Chadbourn, Tabor City, Pireway, and Old Dock may experience issues like discolored water.

Boiling water during this time and for 24 hours after the project has been completed is recommended as a precaution.

Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to call (910) 642-5257 to report any concerns.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

