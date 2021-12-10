Construction project will affect water quality for some Columbus County residents

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A construction project scheduled to begin December 14 at 9 p.m. will affect water quality for customers in Water Districts I, II, and V until 8 a.m. the following morning.

Customers within the county limits of Chadbourn, Tabor City, Pireway, and Old Dock may experience issues like discolored water.

Boiling water during this time and for 24 hours after the project has been completed is recommended as a precaution.

Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to call (910) 642-5257 to report any concerns.

