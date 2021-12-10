Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting close to the Holly Tree Racquet and Swim Club Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: Husband, wife dead after shooting at Holly Tree Racquet Club
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Most state employees should see the initial bonuses in their Dec. 21 paychecks
State employees can expect pre-Christmas bonus, plus a big check in January
Eden Village of Wilmington will begin with 33 tiny homes with plans to expand in the near future
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: $300 a month rent for life for residents of Eden Village
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

An injured migrant woman is moved by rescue personnel from the site of an accident near Tuxtla...
55 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico
In this Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Mercedes Benz company logo is shown a Mercedes Benz...
Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the most immediate concern from a Russian anti-satellite...
Pentagon considering COVID-19 booster mandate for troops
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies