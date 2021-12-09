State employees can expect pre-Christmas bonus, plus a big check in January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Most state employees are expected to receive a bonus of at least $1,000 in their paychecks before Christmas, with another lump sum coming in January.

The boosts were part of the state budget lawmakers passed last month. Most state employees should see the initial bonuses in their Dec. 21 paychecks, the head of the Office of State Budget and Management said Tuesday.

Teachers across the state may get their bonuses at different times because of the interplay between the state and local school systems, but State Budget Director Charlie Perusse said officials are working to get the money out quickly.

