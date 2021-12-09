Senior Connect
Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.
The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.(Time Magazine, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - Time Magazine has named Simone Biles as “Athlete of the Year.”

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.

At the time, Biles said she had “the twisties,” a block where her mind and body weren’t in sync during her routine.

The 24-year-old cheered on her team from the sidelines instead of risking injury.

She still ended the Olympics with two medals, a team silver and a bronze in balance beam.

This year, Biles also spoke out about being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Other athletes say her decision to discuss her challenges openly showed the world that athletes are humans, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

