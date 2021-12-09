NHC Department of Health encourages safety precautions following uptick in COVID-19 cases

NEW HANOVER COUNTY N.C. (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover County Health and Human Services (NHCHHS) urged people to get vaccinated and follow safety precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.

Data show positive cases have risen sharply since Thanksgiving.

“We have seen a significant rise in two of the important transmission metrics we watch to determine where things stand in our community — new cases over the last two weeks and the percent of positive test results,” said Health Director David Howard. “Because these numbers have risen again, our county has moved up from moderate transmission to substantial transmission according to the CDC. Widespread use of safety measures, in particular becoming vaccinated, can control the pace of transmission and the number of people who become seriously ill. If everyone pitches in as much as they can, everyone wins.”

Howard added that doing things like getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when indoors will lessen the impact of the virus.

Having fallen to 2.7% on November 12, New Hanover County’s positivity rate has risen to 5.7% and the average rate of new cases per day has more than doubled from 14.5 to 29.7.

Click here to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in North Carolina, or visit one of the two local vaccine clinics:

Independence Mall clinic at 3500 Oleander Drive is open Monday and Friday from noon-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from noon-7 p.m.

The Health and Human Services clinic at 1650 Greenfield Street is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.