NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s high school sports governing body said that an Eastern Carolina football team is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests ahead of the state championship.

The North Carolina High School Athletics Association confirms that Wallace-Rose Hill football team reported three positive COVID-19 tests.

“At this time there are no plans to postpone or delay the 2A State Championship between Wallace-Rose Hill and Shelby scheduled for Saturday,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. “As they have been doing, school officials will continue to work with the Duplin County Health Department to determine the best course of action for their student-athletes and community to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.