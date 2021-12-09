Senior Connect
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s high school sports governing body said that an Eastern Carolina football team is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests ahead of the state championship.

The North Carolina High School Athletics Association confirms that Wallace-Rose Hill football team reported three positive COVID-19 tests.

“At this time there are no plans to postpone or delay the 2A State Championship between Wallace-Rose Hill and Shelby scheduled for Saturday,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. “As they have been doing, school officials will continue to work with the Duplin County Health Department to determine the best course of action for their student-athletes and community to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

