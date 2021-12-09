Senior Connect
Man indicted in Roberson Co. murder arrested in Columbus Co.

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to a Roberson County murder was arrested in Columbus County Tuesday.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Byren Ahmar Stephens, 21, of Lumberton, had an outstanding arrest warrant for an indictment of first-degree murder from 2018.

The sheriff’s office released the following information about the arrest:

“On December 7, 2021, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, including members of the Traffic Team and H.E.A.T., established a checking station on Highway 904 and Hinson’s Crossroads, Fair Bluff. During the checking station, a vehicle pursuit took place that led Deputies to return to the area of Lee Street and Center Street of Fair Bluff after the pursuit, where during the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle drove through the yard of a residence.

“While contacting residents of the area, a vehicle was parked on the side of a residence located at 66 Center Street, Fair Bluff. Multiple people were inside the vehicle. Upon approach of the vehicle, the deputy observed the smell of marijuana emitting from it. A back seat passenger, Zireous Zia Green, 19, of Tabor City, was found to have a stolen handgun concealed in his clothing. The handgun had been reported as stolen in Horry County, SC. The person sitting in the driver area of the vehicle was Byren Ahmar Stephens, 21, of Lumberton. The front seat passenger was Ja’Quarius Marquez Bellamy, 22, of Loris, SC.

“Deputies located a plastic bag with marijuana and another handgun in the passenger area of the vehicle. Additionally, a digital scale, marijuana cigar, and a package with marijuana were located inside the vehicle.”

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the following charges stemmed from the incident:

Zireous Zia Green – felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm and misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Ja’Quarius Marquez Bellamy – felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, and misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun. He received a $6,000 secured bond.

Byren Ahmar Stephens – misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Gun, misdemeanor Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Marijuana.

