First Alert Forecast: cool and dry turns to possible record-breaking warmth

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Thanks for tuning in for your First Alert Forecast! 0.96 inches of soaking rain fell on Wilmington Wednesday and all the Cape Fear Region netted reasonably similar beneficial totals. Nice to see in an ongoing drought!

After a cool Thursday, your First Alert Forecast for Friday maintains dryness with sun mixing with or yielding to clouds. Expect temperatures to climb to highs in the lower 70s amid comfortable breezes.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature record-challenging highs nearing 80 Saturday. For Sunday: chillier 50s or so. A quick rainfall may accompany the transition Saturday night or early Sunday.

Catch details on these changes and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

First Alert Forecast: tapering rain before a dry & cool Thursday