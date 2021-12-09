Senior Connect
Enjoy the parade festivities in downtown Wilmington on Sunday

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 18th annual Holiday Parade will take place in downtown Wilmington Sunday, December 12 beginning at 5:55 p.m.

The parade will begin at North Front and Walnut streets and will travel south on Front Street and end at Castle Street. Santa Claus will appear at the end of the parade.

Parking is not allowed on the parade route; however, all on-street parking is free on Sundays. For the parade, there will be a special $2 flat rate fee to park at the Market street and 2nd Street decks between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Regular parking charges will apply at the Convention Center and Riverplace parking decks.

Awards will be presented according to the City of Wilmington website:

All parade entries are eligible for awards. A panel of guest judges will make their selections for winners of the categories below after the parade with winners announced and notified the following day. Entries will be judged on overall presentation including appearance, image & sound, use of decorations/lights, creativity, originality and precision.

The 2020 holiday parade was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

