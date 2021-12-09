Brunswick County Schools holds job fair to recruit new employees

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As the second half of the school year draws near, districts are still looking to fill open positions, especially for school support staff. Brunswick County Schools held a job fair Wednesday night to meet people interested in taking on support staff positions within the district.

One of the most important open positions right now is for bus drivers. While the district’s Chief Human Resources Officer Stephen Foster says no students have been left behind on their route due to a driver shortage this year, they have still had a hard time filling those jobs.

“We’ve had more difficulty with our bus drivers and teacher assistants,” said Foster. “Part of that is our teacher assistants are required to drive a bus, and so we help them get their bus license, but when we say ‘required to’ they are required to substitute whenever we don’t have a regular bus driver. That’s kind of our way of backfilling in case somebody’s out.”

Foster wants potential applicants to know the upside for people interested in a career in education, even if it is just to fill in as a substitute teacher.

“With our substitutes we recently implemented a $250 per month bonus for any substitute that serves at least 10 days during the month and that’s been a big thing for us to get some of these subs to work more and to retain them as well,” Foster said.

Foster adds that those benefits can go even further for those who consider a full-time career with the district.

“If you get into the state retirement system, the health benefits, the dental benefits, the holidays that we provide, the consistent work schedule that sometimes matches what your students are in, those types of things that can make a big difference in your quality of life,” said Foster.

The district plans to host a teacher job fair this spring in hopes to find people eager to learn and excited to teach.

You can click here to view employment opportunities at Brunswick County Schools.

