Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell abused her at age 14

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate," during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers says the British socialite once felt her naked 14-year-old body before telling her it would be a “great body” for financier Jeffrey Epstein and his friends.

The witness was identified only by her first name, Carolyn, and took the witness stand on Tuesday.

She became the third woman to testify at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell about the abuse the accusers said they endured at the hands of Epstein.

They allege the abuse was facilitated by his close associate Maxwell.

The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied the charges.

Her lawyers say the government is making her a scapegoat for Epstein’s alleged sex crimes.

