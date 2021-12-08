Wilmington City Council swears in newly elected and reelected members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of Wilmington City Council welcomed one new member and welcomed back three others at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Luke Waddell took the oath of office from Judge Sandra Ray to join the board. The political newcomer received the most votes during the November Municipal Election. Council members Clifford Barnett and Charlie Rivenbark also took oaths to rejoin the board after winning reelection. Rivenbark is starting his fourth consecutive term on council and sixth overall. For Barnett, it will be his second term.

Bill Saffo was also sworn-in to start his eighth full term as the Mayor of Wilmington. He is the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

City Council also passed a resolution Tuesday night thanking Kevin O’Grady for his dozen years as a member of council. He served three terms, but decided not to run for reelection in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.