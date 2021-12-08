Two dead after shooting in Holly Tree neighborhood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people died after a shooting Tuesday on Holly Tree Road.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the Holly Tree Racquet Club Tuesday afternoon and found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

The WPD said that the suspect, 64-year-old Demitre Dimitrov, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.

While kids were in the area at the time of the shooting, officials said that no children were physically injured.

The Wilmington Police Department released the following news release Wednesday afternoon:

TWO PEOPLE PASS AWAY FOLLOWING SHOOTING

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 around 5:30 p.m. WPD officers responded to 4950 Holly Tree Road (The Holly Tree Racquet Club) in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered one female victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. A WPD officer performed CPR on her until EMS arrived. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The male suspect, 64-year-old Demitre Dimitrov of New Hanover County, was transported to NHRMC for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries. No children were physically injured during this shooting. This is an isolated incident and WPD is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and her family.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse please seek help. The number to the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services is 910-343-0703. You can also visit their website here for more resources and information: https://www.domesticviolence-wilm.org/do-you-need-help/

