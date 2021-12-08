Surf City seeks public input on design of new skatepark

Senior Connect
The Town of Surf City will hold a public meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to discuss the design of its new skatepark at the Earl G. and Inez Batts Recreational Complex.(Photo by Khoa Huỳnh from Pexels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City will hold a public meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to discuss the design of its new skatepark at the Earl G. and Inez Batts Recreational Complex.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Surf City Welcome & Events Center at 102 N. Shore Dr. A brief presentation will be held at 6 p.m.

Surf City received $1 million in grant funding to complete Phase I of the Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreation Complex, which will include the skatepark, a 100% inclusive playground, sand volleyball courts, trails, an 18-hole disc golf course, and a restroom facility.

The Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department assembled a team of 11 stakeholders from the community to help determine the design of the skatepark, and it is seeking the public’s input to help finalize the design.

“By incorporating design elements from the community into the overall skatepark design, users of all ages and skill levels should be able to use and enjoy this new feature of the Town’s recreation system”, said Chad Merritt, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

