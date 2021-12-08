Shallotte man accused of firing gun at home

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte man is accused of firing a gun at an occupied home in the Carolina Shores area in July.

Daon McCray was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

According to arrest warrants, the charges stem from an incident on July 15 when McCray allegedly fired a gun at a home in the 100 block of Marlowetown Road.

McCray also had an outstanding warrant for drug-related charges from August 2020.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.