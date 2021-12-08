Senior Connect
Shallotte man accused of firing gun at home

Daon McCray was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged...
Daon McCray was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.(Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte man is accused of firing a gun at an occupied home in the Carolina Shores area in July.

Daon McCray was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

According to arrest warrants, the charges stem from an incident on July 15 when McCray allegedly fired a gun at a home in the 100 block of Marlowetown Road.

McCray also had an outstanding warrant for drug-related charges from August 2020.

