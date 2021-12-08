Senior Connect
NC Supreme Court order moves all primary elections to May

By Jeff Reeves
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Supreme Court issued an order on Wednesday moves back all the state’s primaries to May.

The state’s Supreme Court’s preliminary injunction comes as lawsuits challenge the new election maps passed by the General Assembly in May.

The ruling moves the primaries from March 8 to May 17.

All candidate filings are also put on hold. The filing period was set to begin at noon but the North Carolina Court of Appeals undid a decision it made earlier Monday that delayed candidate filing in the U.S. House and state House and Senate races for 2022.

