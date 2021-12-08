Senior Connect
N.C. Forest Service lifts burn ban for 67 counties

A wildfire on Pilot Mountain led to a burn ban being enacted across North Carolina. That ban was lifted Wednesday for 67 counties.(Source: File phot)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The burn ban issued for all North Carolina counties at the end of November has been lifted for 67 counties effective at noon Wednesday, December 8.

This includes New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Columbus, and Bladen counties in the Cape Fear region.

“Residents in the 67 counties no longer under the state’s burn ban should still burn responsibly, check for local burning restrictions, and make sure you have a valid permit,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended. If you’re in one of the 33 counties still under the state’s burn ban, please be patient and hold off on burning.”

All burn permits were canceled during the ban. As of noon Wednesday, burn permits are available in the 67 counties no longer included in the state’s ban on open burning.

The burn ban still applies to the following 33 counties:

Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Orange, Person, Polk, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Transylvania, Vance, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey counties.

