Man charged with murder in Bladen Co.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Jason Bullock, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday night.(Gray News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with murder in Dublin.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Jason Bullock, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday night.

A news release states that the Bladen County 911 center received a call about a domestic violence situation at a home in the 6000 block of Albert St., just before 8 p.m. A short time later, the 911 center received a second call that a man may be dying at the residence.

“Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and observed blood spatter on a bedroom window,” the news release states. “Deputies entered the residents by an unsecured door and located a white male deceased in the bedroom.”

Officials say Bullock was arrested a short time later at the Dollar General store in Dublin.

“After being interviewed by investigators, Bullock was charged with murder and taken before the magistrate where he was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under no bond,” the news release states.

Officials say the victim is approximately 66 years old. His name is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh within the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

